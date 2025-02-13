Thousands of probationary employees fired as Trump administration directs agencies to carry out widespread layoffs

By Tami Luhby, Rene Marsh, Matt Egan and Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration broadened its effort to terminate thousands of probationary workers on Thursday, instructing agencies on a call to move forward with the layoffs.

Officials have set their sights on probationary workers, who have typically been employed for less than a year, or two years in some cases, because they have fewer job protections and lack the right to appeal.

More than 200,000 employees have worked within the federal government for less than a year, according to the most recent 2024 data from the US Office of Personnel Management, which conducted Thursday afternoon’s call.

The culling on Thursday took place at the departments of Energy and Veterans Affairs, among others, and followed terminations of scores of probationary workers earlier this week at the Department of Education, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Small Business Administration.

Until recently, federal employees across all government agencies had only been placed on paid administrative leave.

Thursday’s directive marked a shift in guidance, as OPM had told agencies earlier this week they did not have to terminate all probationary workers but should focus on those who have been underperforming.

“The probationary period is a continuation of the job application process, not an entitlement for permanent employment,” an OPM spokesperson told CNN in a statement Thursday. “Agencies are taking independent action in light of the recent hiring freeze and in support of the President’s broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government to better serve the American people at the highest possible standard.”

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have upended the federal workforce, firing top officials and watchdogs, dismantling a key humanitarian agency and convincing more than 75,000 workers to voluntarily leave their jobs through a deferred resignation offer.

The dismissal of probationary workers had been in the works since Trump’s first day in office, when the acting head of OPM sent a memo to all agencies ordering them to compile a list of all their probationary workers and send it to the office. The January 20 memo noted that it is easier to terminate these employees.

Firings by email and video

Employees received their termination notices via emails, form letters and video calls, according to sources who spoke with CNN.

At OPM, dozens of probational employees were fired on an afternoon Microsoft Teams call, according to the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents career employees at the office. After receiving an email to join the call, roughly 100 people joined with their video and speaking ability deactivated, and probationary employees were told that they were being terminated and would have to leave the building within a half hour.

The reason cited for their termination was that they did not accept the deferred resignation package, according to AFGE. After 3 p.m. those who were let go no longer had access to the building or government emails. Union representatives were not allowed on the call, AFGE said.

The VA said it had dismissed more than 1,000 employees while touting that it would save the department more than $98 million per year. However, the vast majority of probationary employees — more than 43,000 — were exempt from the dismissals, the department said.

One firing notice to a VA employee shared with CNN stated: “The Agency finds, based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the Agency would be in the public interest.” Termination notifications at other departments contained similar language.

The VA employee’s message was signed by VA Chief Human Capital Officer Tracey Therit.

In a statement, VA Secretary Doug Collins said, “To be perfectly clear: these moves will not negatively impact VA health care, benefits or beneficiaries.”

Meanwhile, employees across the Department of Energy were on edge as probationary staffers began receiving notices Thursday that they were being dismissed.

“Our leadership was visibly shaken today,” one Department of Energy employee told CNN. “Sounds like it hit them out of the blue.”

Earlier in the day, the agency’s acting general counsel held a meeting with heads of department offices and asked offices to compile lists of “mission-critical” probationary employees who could potentially be exempt from the layoffs, one person familiar with the agency’s staffing told CNN. There are around 2,000 probationary employees at DOE, the person said, but the number of workers affected by the terminations was not immediately clear.

AFGE vowed to fight the firings, saying the administration has “abused” the probationary period to “conduct a politically driven mass firing spree.”

“These firings are not about poor performance – there is no evidence these employees were anything but dedicated public servants. They are about power,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement. “Agencies have spent years recruiting and developing the next generation of public servants. By firing them en masse, this administration is throwing away the very talent that agencies need to function effectively in the years ahead.”

Other employees also targeted

At the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, probationary workers were let go on Tuesday, but dozens of so-called term employees were terminated on Thursday evening, people familiar with the matter told CNN. These workers typically serve for a limited duration of time but are still considered career employees with certain civil service protections.

The bureau’s team of technologists who were hired to work on artificial intelligence and other areas was severely impacted by the terminations, one source told CNN. The CFPB did not respond to a request for comment.

One of the bureau’s term staffers was notified of their termination in a form letter to their personal email Thursday evening, shortly after being locked out of their work accounts. Although they were supposed to be employed into 2026, they were informed that their last day was Thursday. They would receive a postage paid box to return their ID badge, laptop, iPhone and other equipment owned by CFPB, the notice said.

“It was a job I loved doing, protecting consumers every day,” said the employee, who has young children and a mortgage. “It will also have a pretty serious financial impact on my family.”

The notices said employees were being terminated due to the workforce optimization executive order, signed by Trump on Tuesday, that promised a “critical transformation of the Federal bureaucracy” aimed at “eliminating waste.” The order also directed agency heads to start preparations for large-scale reductions in force, or RIFs.

Elsewhere, about 3,400 Forest Service employees and 2,000 Energy Department staffers were laid off Thursday, Randy Erwin, national president of the National Federation of Federal Employees, told The Wall Street Journal. CNN has reached out to NFFE for additional information.

CNN’s Megan Trimble, Kaanita Iyer and Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.