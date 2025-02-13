How each senator voted on the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The US Senate on Thursday voted to approve Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, clearing the way for one of President Donald Trump’s more controversial Cabinet appointments.

The vote split mostly on along party lines, with 52 Republicans supporting the nomination of Kennedy, who has frequently spread false conspiracy theories about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell joined all 47 members of the Democratic Caucus in voting against the nomination.

For a detailed breakdown of how each member voted, filter or sort the table below:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.