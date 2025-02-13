DOGE visits the IRS, putting staffers on edge

By Pamela Brown, CNN

(CNN) — At least one member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team visited the Internal Revenue Service offices in Washington on Thursday as part of its mission to evaluate and potentially downsize government agencies, two people familiar with the matter told CNN.

The DOGE member, Gavin Kliger, made a series of requests, including a description of what each business unit in the IRS does, what it’s looking to deliver on in the next 90 days and what risks each unit currently faces, according to one of the sources.

It was not immediately clear whether Kliger accessed any IRS systems, but the source said it seemed “he’s just getting a lay of the land at the moment.”

While there was no indication Thursday that sensitive IRS information had been accessed, the visit had staffers on edge.

DOGE staffers recently gained access to a critical Treasury Department payment system – which a judge later blocked. There are very few people who have access to the sensitive IRS system, which has several checks and balances for those who can access it, people familiar told CNN.

IRS employees received an email during the visit, shared with CNN, that said: “Anyone getting an inbound on a group of high-profile visitors to the IRS should have them send their query to the inbox. We’ve elevated this inquiry to Treasury. We’re awaiting further instruction.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday praised DOGE’s work so far, saying that while the team would look to train its attention on the IRS, it would not close down the agency.

“No, but I think the Internal Revenue Service will be looked at like everybody else. Just about everybody’s going to be looked at… [DOGE is] doing a hell of a job, it’s an amazing job,” he told reporters.

