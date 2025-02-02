Trump announces significant new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, sparking retaliatory actions



CNN

By Samantha Waldenberg, Kevin Liptak, Alayna Treene and David Goldman, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced extraordinary new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China — signing the long-promised economic policy at his Mar-a-Lago club on Saturday. The Trump administration said tariffs are aimed at curbing the flow of drugs and undocumented immigrants into the US, but they potentially risk substantial price increases for American consumers across an array of common goods from avocados to sneakers to cars.

Hours later, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country will impose retaliatory tariffs, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced “far-reaching” retaliatory levies. China’s commerce ministry said it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization and “take corresponding countermeasures,” without elaborating.

The tariffs, and subsequent retaliation, risk igniting a trade war that could significantly damage the economies of the targeted countries and the United States. In anticipation, Trump’s executive action includes a clause that allows the president to expand the tariffs if a country imposes new tariffs on the United States.

The new policy represents a reversal of virtually duty-free trade among the three North American nations that’s existed for several years — and an expansion of a frosty trade war between China and the United States that has escalated over the past two administrations.

As Trump has repeatedly promised over the past several months, the tariffs will amount to a significant 25% duty on all imports from Mexico and most goods from Canada, and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods imported into the United States.

The tariffs will have no exemptions, and the executive action Trump signed Saturday will close the so-called de minimis loophole that had allowed shipments of $800 or less to come into the United States tax-free — a key provision used by many American small businesses but also Chinese e-commerce companies such as Shein and Temu. Trump administration officials said the loophole prevented customs officials from properly inspecting those packages.

Although Trump administration officials said Saturday the tariffs were designed to stop the flow of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants, they gave no specific benchmark for the new import taxes to be lifted — other than the cessation of the drugs and undocumented immigrants coming into the country.

Notably, the tariffs included an important carve-out — the tariff on Canadian energy products will be 10%. Many Americans rely on Canadian energy products, including oil, electricity and natural gas, for fuel and home heating. The cost of those items could rise when the tariffs hit.

To put the tariffs in place, Trump in his executive action declared a national economic emergency, invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, known as “IEEPA,” which authorizes a president to unilaterally manage imports during a national emergency. The tariffs are set to go into effect Tuesday at 12:01 am ET.

“Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China,” Trump said in a message posted to Truth Social on Saturday. He said he used the IEEPA “because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all.”

Igniting a potential trade war

The tariffs could lead to potentially much higher costs, disrupted supply chains and the loss of jobs. In a call with reporters Saturday, a Trump administration official said any retaliation from Mexico, China or Canada would likely result in even higher tariffs for that country. Even Trump acknowledged the potential for adverse consequences on American consumers.

“There could be some temporary, short-term disruption, and people will understand that,” Trump said Friday when pressed by reporters on the cost of tariffs being passed on to importers and, by extension, consumers. “But the tariffs are going to make us very rich and very strong — and we’re going to treat other countries very fairly.”

Hours after Trump’s action, Trudeau announced retaliatory 25% tariffs on US goods, that will be “far-reaching and include everyday items,” making good on his promise that Canada would retaliate forcefully and swiftly if the United States imposed levies. The country’s trade representatives met with Trump administration officials as recently as Friday in an attempt to stave off the tariffs.

“Tonight, I am announcing Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25% trade tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods,” the Canadian leader said in a news conference Saturday night. “This will include immediate tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday, followed by further tariffs on $125 billion of American products in 21 days’ time, to allow Canadian companies and supply chains to seek to find alternatives.”

Affected items will include American alcohol, produce, clothing, shoes, household appliances, furniture, materials such as lumber, and “much more,” Trudeau said.

Mexico’s Sheinbaum also struck a defiant tone Saturday.

“When we negotiate with other nations, when we talk with other nations, [it is] always with our heads held high, never bowing our heads,” Sheinbaum said, speaking in Chicoloapan de Juárez, east of the country’s capital.

“I instruct the Secretary of Economy to implement plan B that we have been working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico’s interests,” Sheinbaum said later in a post on X. It is not clear exactly what the retaliatory tariffs involve.

A White House fact sheet on the tariffs said Mexican drug trafficking organizations have an “intolerable alliance” with the country’s government, accusing the government of providing a “safe haven” to cartels. Sheinbaum strongly denied “having alliances with criminal organizations,” calling the accusation “slander.”

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Commerce said the imposition of tariffs “seriously violates” World Trade Organization rules. “China will file a complaint with the WTO, and will take corresponding countermeasures to resolutely defend its rights,” it said. It is not clear what the measures will be.

Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said tariffs are “not constructive” and will only “undermine” work by both nations to combat narcotics. China “provides support to the US on the issue of fentanyl” but ultimately, “fentanyl is America’s problem,” the ministry said.

Tariffs are one of the few policies Trump has consistently supported for decades, a rare through-line from his days as a New York developer to his time in public office (another is immigration). As a candidate, he swore he’d use tariffs — “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” — to wield US leverage abroad.

But tariffs are unpopular among mainstream economists, who largely agree they cause inflation. That’s because importers — not the countries exporting the goods — pay the tax, and they typically pass that cost on to consumers in the form of higher prices. New research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics suggests Trump’s aggressive tariff campaign will force American consumers to pay more for practically everything — from foreign-made sneakers and toys to food.

Businesses lash out at Trump’s tariff plan

Corporations and business groups were apoplectic about the tariffs Saturday.

The US Chamber of Commerce slammed the levies, warning they will raise consumer prices. In a statement, the powerful business group acknowledged that Trump is right to focus on securing the border and to fight the illicit flow of fentanyl.

“But the imposition of tariffs under IEEPA is unprecedented, won’t solve these problems, and will only raise prices for American families and upend supply chains,” said John Murphy, senior vice president and head of international at the chamber. “The Chamber will consult with our members, including main street businesses across the country impacted by this move, to determine next steps to prevent economic harm to Americans.”

The National Association of Manufacturers said the tariffs would hurt American factories and their employees.

“The ripple effects will be severe, particularly for small and medium-sized manufacturers that lack the flexibility and capital to rapidly find alternative suppliers or absorb skyrocketing energy costs,” said NAM CEO Jay Timmons. “These businesses—employing millions of American workers—will face significant disruptions. Ultimately, manufacturers will bear the brunt of these tariffs, undermining our ability to sell our products at a competitive price and putting American jobs at risk.”

The Distilled Spirits Council of the US, the Mexican Chamber of the Tequila Industry and Spirits Canada said in a joint statement shared with CNN on Saturday that they are “deeply concerned that U.S. tariffs on imported spirits from Canada and Mexico will significantly harm all three countries.” Last year, the US imported $46 billion of agricultural products from Mexico, according to US Department of Agriculture data. That includes $8.3 billion worth of fresh vegetables, $5.9 billion of beer and $5 billion of distilled spirits.

The energy industry was unsatisfied with the reduced tariffs on Canadian oil, gas and electricity. The American Petroleum Institute, which represents Big Oil and natural gas companies, said in a statement that it wanted to be fully left out of the tariffs. It noted fuel prices would rise on the $14.4 billion of oil and natural gas imported each year from Canada.

“We will continue to work with the Trump administration on full exclusions that protect energy affordability for consumers, expand the nation’s energy advantage and support American jobs,” American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers said in a statement.

NEMA, which represents the electricity industry, urged the Trump administration to take a more cautious approach to tariffs, noting the electricity and the electronics industries make up a large chunk of America’s imported and exported goods.

Western Growers, which represents farmers, said the tariffs would hurt America’s food producers.

“While we appreciate the border security issues apparently motivating the Trump Administration, rival growers of specialty crops outside of the U.S. will move quickly to seize the new business opportunities created by these tariffs to sell into the Canadian, Mexican and Chinese marketplaces,” its CEO Dave Puglia said in a statement.

Consumer advocacy groups also warned Trump’s plans would raise costs for Americans.

“Tariffs are a tax increase on American households and manufacturers,” National Taxpayers Union President Pete Sepp said in a statement.

And new Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin came out swinging in a statement, offering an early preview of how his party intends to message more aggressively against Trump on kitchen table issues:

“Here’s the thing about Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policy: Trump isn’t going to make corporate billionaires pay for these tariffs – working families and small businesses will. He’s using American workers as pawns in his petty political games,” Martin said. “If a president promised that they’d help my family get by, and then they did this, I’d be pretty pissed off. So, you should be pissed off.”

Why those countries? Key trading partners

Mexico, China and Canada are the United States’ three largest trade partners.

And in 2023, Mexico overtook China as the top nation exporting goods to the US, marking the first time in two decades China was not the top-ranking exporter. Tariffs the first Trump administration put in place, which Joe Biden’s administration largely maintained, have negatively impacted the amount of goods the US imports from China. Mexican and Canadian goods have been imported in the US virtually duty-free as a result of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Trump negotiated with America’s bordering nations during his first administration.

Mexico maintained that top position last year as well, exporting $467 billion worth of goods to the US, followed by China and Canada, which exported $401 billion and $377 billion worth of goods, respectively.

That’s according to Commerce Department figures from last year through November, the most recent month of available data. Collectively, the three countries accounted for 42% of the nearly $3 trillion worth of goods the US imported worldwide last year.

Canada was the top country the US exported goods to last year, valued at $322 billion, followed by Mexico and China, which received $309 billion and $131 billion worth of goods from the US, respectively. US exports to the three countries accounted for over 40% of the $1.9 trillion worth of goods the US exported globally last year.

That means Americans could pay a lot more for a wide range of goods.

For instance, the US imported $87 billion worth of motor vehicles and $64 billion worth of vehicle parts from Mexico last year, not accounting for December, according to Commerce Department data. Both are likely to get more expensive almost immediately after any new tariffs that impact Mexican car exports to the US.

Automakers have operated as if Canada, Mexico and the United States were one unified market for decades, moving vehicles and parts across borders as they assemble vehicles. Even cars assembled at US auto plants all have parts that come from both Mexico and Canada, and vehicles assembled in those two countries have parts that come from US factories.

Canada now accounts for nearly a quarter of steel imported by American businesses by weight, while Mexico accounts for about 12%, according to government data provided by the American Iron and Steel Institute, an industry trade group.

Gas, fresh produce, consumer electronics — some of the top goods the US imports from Mexico, China and Canada — could also be set to get more expensive with blanket tariffs.

CNN’s Elisabeth Buchwald, Matt Egan, Chris Isidore, Alicia Wallace, Betsy Klein and Mauricio Torres⁩ contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional context and developments.

