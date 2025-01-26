Trump administration launches immigration enforcement blitz in Chicago

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration launched an immigration enforcement blitz in Chicago on Sunday that includes several federal agencies who have been granted additional authorities to arrest undocumented immigrants in the United States, according to multiple sources.

It’s part of a broader effort to add manpower to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has limited resources and agents, as the administration tries to ramp up arrests nationwide and amass a larger force to carry out the president’s pledge.

ICE agents are expected to be joined by officials from multiple Department of Justice agencies as they target public safety and national security threats. It’s a multiday operation that will spread across the country.

Late last week, acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued a directive giving Justice Department law enforcement officials immigration-enforcement authority. The agencies include the FBI, DEA, ATF, US Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“Mobilizing these law enforcement officials will help fulfill President Trump’s promise to the American people to carry out mass deportations,” Huffman said in a statement announcing his directive.

White House border czar Tom Homan has previously said that if other undocumented immigrants are encountered over the course of their operation, they may also be arrested and detained.

Homan is in Chicago to oversee operations, according to one of the sources. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove is also in Chicago on Sunday to observe immigration enforcement operations.

