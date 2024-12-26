Marianne Williamson announces run for DNC chair

By Andrew Millman, CNN

(CNN) — Author and former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced Thursday she’s running to lead the Democratic National Committee.

“I’m proud to announce I’m running for Chair of the DNC. In order to respond to the challenge of this moment, the Democratic Party needs transformation,” she posted on social media, with a link to a lengthy letter addressed to DNC members outlining her ambitions for the office.

Williamson ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and 2024. In 2020, she dropped out in January before the Iowa caucus after failing to meet the polling qualifications for several debates. In 2024, her best performance was 4% in the New Hampshire primary, behind Joe Biden, who received 63.8% of the vote despite not officially competing in the primary, and outgoing Rep. Dean Phillips, who received nearly 20%. She ended her candidacy and reentered the 2024 race twice before ending her campaign for a third and final time in July.

She joins a growing field to replace outgoing chair Jaime Harrison that includes former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, who ran for president in 2016; Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin; Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler; and New York state Sen. James Skoufis.

