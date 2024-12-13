Trump says GOP will try to eliminate Daylight Saving Time

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump said Friday the Republican Party would try to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, calling it “inconvenient” and “costly.”

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, whom the president-elect has tapped to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, have also recently said they support eliminating the biannual ritual of falling back and springing forward.

While other objectives floated by Musk and Ramaswamy for their department have been criticized as unwieldy or not possible, the semi-annual clock change is a tradition that has lost its appeal to many voters, polls have shown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

