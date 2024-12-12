FBI informant accused of lying about Joe and Hunter Biden pleads guilty

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — An FBI informant accused of lying about the Biden family has cut a plea deal with special counsel David Weiss, the prosecutor who led the criminal probe into Hunter Biden.

Alexander Smirnov is set to plead guilty to four charges, including tax evasion and obstructing justice by providing false information to the FBI, according to a court filing in California on Thursday.

Smirnov had falsely told the FBI in 2020 that Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, was illicitly paying off Joe Biden while he was vice president, and his son Hunter, who was on the company’s board.

This will likely end Weiss’s investigation. The special counsel led the prosecution against Hunter Biden, who was convicted of tax and firearms charges. President Biden issued a pardon for his son before he was scheduled to be sentenced this month.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors and the defendant are asking the judge to sentence Smirnov to between four and six years in prison.

The court hasn’t yet scheduled when it will hear Smirnov’s plea.

A Justice Department official declined to comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

