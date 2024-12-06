Skip to Content
How do you feel about your health insurer? Share your story with CNN

Published 1:36 pm

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has revealed many Americans’ fury and frustrations with their health insurance coverage. They have taken to social media to relay their stories, even as others have said they like their coverage.

CNN would like to talk to readers about their experiences using their health insurance, both good and bad, for a future story.

