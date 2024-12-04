Hegseth says he plans to ‘fight like hell’ to win confirmation

By Eric Bradner, CNN

(CNN) — Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, said Wednesday that the president-elect told him earlier in the day he still supports him for the role, and said he plans to “fight like hell” to win confirmation.

In an interview with conservative radio host Megyn Kelly, Hegseth said that Trump told him, “Hey Pete, I got your back. It’s a fight. They’re coming after you. Get after it.”

Hegseth also told Kelly that he does not have a drinking problem — addressing one element of the series of misconduct allegations he has faced in recent weeks.

His comments come as he has faced doubts among some Republicans as he meets with lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week. He will need to limit defections to three GOP senators, assuming all Democrats vote against him, and as of Tuesday night, there were more than three Republicans who were uncertain if they’d back him.

Hegseth told reporters after meeting with incoming GOP Senate leader John Thune on Wednesday, “We’re not going anywhere.”

Misconduct allegations

Hegseth told Kelly that he has not directly responded to the allegations of misconduct, including a sexual assault allegation from 2017, which he has denied and in which no charges were filed, because he didn’t want to “respond to things that don’t merit response.” However, he said he now plans to “do more talking.”

“The media’s driving forward with this ridiculous narrative. It’s our turn, it’s our time, to stand up and tell the truth, and our side,” Hegseth said.

“And he knows that,” he added, referring to Trump.

He told Kelly that “you’d be surprised” how little the misconduct allegations have come up in meetings with lawmakers. Hegseth said one senator on Wednesday morning compared the scrutiny he has faced to the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

“We’re going to fight like hell. There’s no reason to back down. Why would we back down?” Hegseth said.

In the interview with Kelly, he also said he has “never had a drinking problem,” has never sought help for drinking, and has never been approached by anyone who told him he should do so.

“But, you know, what do guys do when they come back from war, oftentimes? Have some beers. How do you deal with the demons you see on the battlefield? Sometimes it’s with a bottle. … Thank God, by the grace of God, I found my chapters of purpose that pulled me out of that,” he said. “I’m a very different person than I was 10 years ago, than I was 15 years ago. But I’m also the right guy to be in the Pentagon, to understand what our young warfighters are going through.”

Earlier Wednesday, Hegseth’s mother, Penelope Hegseth, said in a Fox News interview that she regrets sending a 2018 email to her son accusing him of mistreating women, and urged female senators to support his confirmation.

She said her son is “redeemed, forgiven, changed” in the years since she wrote the email, recently reported by The New York Times, in which she said there are “many” women whom he has “abused in some way.” She said her son is the right person to lead the Pentagon under the incoming Trump administration.

She explained her decision to write the email by saying she wrote it “as a parent” and with “deep emotions” amid her son’s divorce, and said she wrote an apology email to her son later that same day.

“I’m sure many of you across the country understand how difficult divorce is on a family. There’s emotions. We say things, and – I wrote that in haste. I wrote that with deep emotions. I wrote that as a parent,” Penelope Hegseth said. “Pete and I are both very passionate people. I wrote that out of love, and about two hours later, I retracted it with an apology email.”

Hegseth digs in

Pete Hegseth told CNN “no” when asked Wednesday if he would withdraw. And some Republican senators said they are standing by him.

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, who sat in on a meeting between Hegseth and members of the Republican Study Committee on Wednesday, said Trump’s pick “did a terrific job” during the meeting, and noted that the president-elect is continuing to support him.

“He got overwhelming support, applause, everybody’s behind him,” Hagerty said. “Most importantly, he spoke with President Trump again this morning. President Trump is 100% behind him, and I think you’re going to see a process that’s going to be smooth and operate as it should.”

Pressed on reports that Trump is looking at other candidates for the role, Hagerty replied, “I just said, Pete spoke with President Trump this morning, President Trump told him he’s 100% behind him, and I have every reason to believe that’s exactly the case.”

However, another Republican senator, Missouri’s Josh Hawley, said he doesn’t know whether Hegseth should withdraw his name for consideration as defense secretary.

“It’s not 100% clear who he wants as secretary of defense right now,” Hawley said of Trump.

Hawley said Hegseth’s team canceled a meeting between him and the defense secretary pick that had been scheduled for Wednesday, but a Trump transition official says the Hawley meeting will be rescheduled to next week.

“My view is that if the president wants him to be secretary of defense, then people ought to give him a shot. And my presumption is that I would support him, at the very least let him have his confirmation hearing,” Hawley said, adding, “he’ll answer all of those many, many more under oath, if he wants to, and the president wants to, wants him to, but I don’t know what the case is at this point.”

The uncertainty Hawley expressed comes amid reports Trump is already weighing other options. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is interested in serving in as defense secretary if formally offered the job, two sources close to DeSantis told CNN.

DeSantis is one of a handful of names who have been floated to Trump as potential replacements. One of the sources told CNN that Trump and DeSantis have discussed the Florida governor potentially leading the Pentagon.

Hegseth, discussing his conversations with Republican senators he’s met, told Kelly that Trump told him to “clean house of the woke crap” at the Pentagon.

“The climate stuff and the CRT and the DEI and the genderism and the trans — get rid of it. Let’s bring the Pentagon back to the people. The people’s Pentagon for warfighters,” he said. “And that’s the message that he gave to me that I’ve projected back to senators, and it resonates.”

In a brief statement later Wednesday, Hegseth told reporters that it has “been edifying, a wonderful process to meet with senators and talk to them,” but he did not comment on the allegations of misconduct or concerns about his path to confirmation.

“That’s what Donald Trump asked me to do: ‘Your job is to bring a war fighting ethos back to the Pentagon. Your job is to make sure that it’s lethality, lethality, lethality,’” Hegseth said.

“Everything else is gone. Everything else that distracts from that shouldn’t be happening,” he said. “That’s the message I’m hearing from senators in that advice and consent process. It’s been a wonderful process.”

CNN's Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer, Ali Main, Steve Contorno and Aaron Pellish contributed to this report.

