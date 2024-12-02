Trump to travel to Paris for Notre Dame Cathedral reopening

By Alayna Treene and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is planning to visit Paris later this week to attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral on December 7, his first overseas trip since his election in November to a second term in office.

Trump’s team has been in discussions for days with French President Emmanuel Macron’s office regarding the visit, and the US president-elect was invited by the French government to attend the reopening, sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

“President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Monday. “It will be a very special day for all!”

Trump and Macron worked together closely throughout the first Trump administration, with their relationship being described as somewhat of a “bromance,” despite at times appearing openly hostile toward one another.

Macron was the first foreign leader to congratulate Trump after he became just the second US president to win a nonconsecutive term, writing on X: “Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.” Later that evening, Trump and Macron spoke by phone, Macron’s office said.

As soon as the invitation was received, Trump told his team he wanted to attend as he has long held a fascination with Notre Dame, which was severely damaged by a fire in 2019. At the time, Trump had watched footage of the fire burning while aboard Air Force One, commenting on social media: “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

The reopening ceremony this weekend is expected to draw some 50 heads of state and government, Paris’ Police Chief Laurent Nunez told The Associated Press.

CNN recently reported that Macron was planning to invite Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who the president-elect has tapped for a role in his administration, to Paris for a summit on artificial intelligence in early February.

Trump’s Paris visit comes just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Florida and dined with him at Mar-a-Lago, the first G7 leader to meet with Trump in person since Election Day.

This story has been updated with additional details.

