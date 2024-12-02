Capitol Police arrest Democratic staffer who says he forgot he was carrying ammunition in his bag

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — US Capitol Police arrested a Democratic staffer on Monday morning after he entered a House office building with four ammunition magazines and 11 rounds of ammunition, according to a statement provided to CNN.

The staffer, Michael Hopkins, told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag, according to the statement. The ammunition was first picked up through the screening process and confirmed through a hand search of the bag.

Hopkins, the communications director for New York Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle, was arrested and is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine.

CNN has reached out to Morelle’s office for comment.

