Trump and Mexican president say they had a good call – though no sign of backing down on tariff pledge

By Kit Maher and Abel Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he had a “productive conversation” with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, their first talks since Trump announced tariffs against the US’ southern neighbor.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The call comes after Trump promised to slap a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and in his comments Wednesday, Trump did not say whether he would stand by the pledge or anything Sheinbaum had said addressed his concerns.

Sheinbaum on Wednesday said that she held an “excellent” conversation, though she framed the contents of the conversation with Trump differently, and did not immediately outline any new policies in order to avoid the tariffs, instead focusing on Mexico’s existing strategy to address the migration crisis.

In a post on X, Sheinbaum said she told Trump that migrant caravans are not arriving to the US border because they are being “addressed” in Mexico.

“We also talked about strengthening collaboration on security issues within the framework of our sovereignty and the campaign we are carrying out in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Trump on Monday promised massive hikes in tariffs on goods coming from Mexico, Canada and China starting on the first day of his administration. The move, Trump said, will be in retaliation for illegal immigration and “crime and drugs” coming across the border.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

Sheinbaum wasn’t the only leader reaching out to Trump following his pledge on tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Trump shortly after his social media post on Monday, an official with the prime minister’s office said. The brief call was focused on border security and trade, a senior Canadian government source told CNN. They characterized the call as productive and said that Trudeau and Trump promised to stay in touch in the days to come.

Responding to Trump’s announcement, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said his country has been in communication with the US about counternarcotics operations and that “the idea of China knowingly allowing fentanyl precursors to flow into the United States runs completely counter to facts and reality.”

“About the issue of US tariffs on China, China believes that China-Us economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war,” Liu said in a statement to CNN.

CNN’s David Goldman and Paula Newton contributed to this report.

