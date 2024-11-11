Trump likely to pick Marco Rubio to serve as his secretary of state, sources say

By Kaitlan Collins and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is likely to pick Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as his secretary of state, two people familiar with his thinking told CNN, as he rounds out his national security team in a second term.

It was not clear as of Monday night whether Trump had formally offered Rubio the role. As of the morning, one of the sources said, the belief was that Trump was leaning toward Ric Grenell, but over the course of the day, he shifted his preference to Rubio after a number of calls and conversations with allies of the Florida senator.

Until an offer is formally made, another source advised, Trump could change his mind.

The New York Times first reported on Trump’s expected offer.

Rubio, who was in the running to be vice president, had made it clear that he was interested in potentially joining Trump’s Cabinet if it was for the right role, several sources familiar with the process told CNN.

Given his deep foreign policy experience and that he sits on both the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee, the State Department seemed like a good fit for Rubio. The senator also hails from Florida and has a close relationship with the incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

A Rubio spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

