Georgia Supreme Court maintains block on controversial election rules from Trump allies

(CNN) — The Georgia Supreme Court won’t let the state election board enforce a slate of controversial new election rules that were passed by allies of Donald Trump, ruling Tuesday against Republicans who asked for them to be revived as early voting got underway in the critical battleground state.

The order is a major victory for Democrats and others who have filed a slew of lawsuits against the rules, arguing the board exceeded its authority when it passed them.

Among the seven rules is one that would require county election officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” into election results before certifying them and another that would allow them to “examine all election related documentation created during the conduct of elections prior to certification of results.”

Other rules would have required officials to hand-count the number of ballots cast at each polling place on Election Day, expanded the number of areas poll watchers can access and required after-hour video surveillance of drop boxes at early voting locations.

The unanimous decision from the conservative-majority court was technical; the justices did not rule on the legality of the seven rules but instead declined to pause a decision issued by a lower-court judge last week that struck them down.

