Would-be Trump assassin will face additional charges, Attorney General Garland says

(CNN) — Additional charges against the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump while he golfed will “soon be filed,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.

“The attempted assassination on the former president is a heinous act,” Garland said at a news conference announcing an antitrust lawsuit against Visa. “I am grateful that he is safe, and as I said immediately after the event, the Justice Department will spare no resource to ensure accountability.”

Garland noted that “in the last few days,” information about the alleged assassination attempt was uncovered by investigators and put in the court record for his detention hearing.

The attorney general also responded to a statement Trump posted Monday evening accusing the federal government of mishandling the assassination attempt investigation and saying that the Justice Department should “LET FLORIDA HANDLE THE CASE!”

Garland said that the Justice Department will “seek to cooperate and get assistance from” Florida state officials “consistent with the law.”

