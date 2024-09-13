Pope Francis criticizes Trump and Harris and says voters must choose between ‘lesser of two evils’

By Kaanita Iyer, Christopher Lamb and Antonia Mortensen, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis on Friday described the choice US voters must make in the presidential election as one between the “lesser of two evils,” deeming former President Donald Trump’s anti-migrant policies and Vice President Kamala Harris’ support of abortion rights as both being “against life.”

“One must choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don’t know,” Francis said during a press conference on the papal plane, referring to Harris and Trump. “Everyone with a conscience should think on this and do it.”

Francis, who has been more vocal about politics than his predecessors and has moved to make the Catholic Church more open, has stressed over the years that the issue of abortion cannot be isolated from other human rights concerns, such as immigration.

While Francis maintains the official stance of the church that abortion is a grave sin and slammed Harris on Friday for backing reproductive rights, he also criticized Trump’s immigration policies as “evil.”

“To send migrants away, to leave them wherever you want, to leave them … it’s something terrible, there is evil there. To send away a child from the womb of the mother is an assassination, because there is life. We must speak about these things clearly,” he said.

