GOP-aligned super PAC seeks to exploit tensions in Michigan with ads highlighting Israel and Emhoff’s Jewish faith

(CNN) — A super PAC with Republican ties is running digital ads in Michigan promoting the Jewish faith of Kamala Harris’s husband and touting the vice president’s support for Israel in an apparent play to undercut Harris with the battleground state’s large Arab American population amid ongoing political fallout over the war in Gaza.

Future Coalition PAC has spent nearly $60,000 running several YouTube ads targeting Michigan, according to Google’s Ads Transparency Center. Each of the ads emphatically states Harris’ support for Israel, and many pointedly highlight her husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish.

The ads, framed positively and accompanied by stirring music, would appear to be in support of Harris’ presidential bid — but the group behind them and their precise targeting in battleground Michigan suggest a more cynical motive, as they appear aimed at stoking divisions spilling from the ongoing war in Gaza and undercutting Harris’ efforts to patch up the fraying Democratic coalition that includes Arab American and Muslim voters in the Wolverine State.

Arab and Muslim Americans make up a substantial voting bloc in Michigan. In 2020, nearly 146,000 Muslim Americans voted in the general election in Michigan, according to an analysis by Emgage, a group working to grow Muslim Americans’ political power. Joe Biden won the state by 150,000 votes four years ago. Polls have shown a close contest this year between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

One of the ads from the group homes in on Emhoff, including depicting images of the second gentleman wearing a yarmulke and of him visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp. “Kamala Harris is a strong leader for these difficult times. And joining Kamala will be her husband and top adviser, Doug Emhoff. Doug Emhoff, who would be the first Jewish presidential spouse ever. Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff: making history, standing up for what’s right, supporting Israel.”

Another one of the ads opens, “Vice President Harris has chosen a side, the right side. Harris has made herself clear: She stands with Israel and the Jewish people. She has, again and again. She understands the unbreakable bond between the US and Israel.”

The ad continues, “So when (Israeli leader Benjamin) Netanyahu came to DC, Harris hosted the prime minister at the White House. And when supporters of a free Palestine stood up for Gaza, Harris put them in their place. And supporters of free Palestine? They hate her. Because Kamala Harris gets it. We can trust she’ll always support Israel.”

Other ads from the group contain similar themes. “This November, let’s make history. Together, we will put a real pro-Israel president in the White House. And joining Kamala will be her husband and top advisor, Doug Emhoff, who would be the first Jewish presidential spouse ever. Only in America: Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.”

Formed earlier this month, Future Coalition PAC has not yet filed a report detailing its donors or fundraising with the Federal Election Commission. Other filings by the group, however, suggest its GOP links: The group lists as its assistant treasurer Cabell Hobbs, who served as the treasurer for a super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid.

