Zelensky complains of air defense shortfall as US announces more military aid

By Haley Britzky, CNN

Ramstein Air Base, Germany (CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged international allies on Friday to speed up deliveries of promised air defenses, complaining of a “significant” shortfall in vital aid.

Speaking at Ramstein Air Base in Germany at the opening of the 24th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, Zelensky said the weapons systems were essential to hold back Russian forces.

“I will not speak openly now about the number of systems they have received — thank you so much again — but the number of air defense systems that have not yet been delivered is significant,” Zelensky said.

“This is what was agreed upon, and this is what was what has not been fully implemented. The world has enough air defense systems to ensure that Russian terror does not have results, and I urge you to be more active in this war with us in air defense.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking alongside Zelensky, said the Biden administration would announce another $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. Since the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in June, he said, the US has committed more than $4 billion in new security assistance for Kyiv.

Austin said Zelensky and the Ukrainian people had “inspired the world.”

This is developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.