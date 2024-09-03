US prosecutors charge Hamas leaders in October 7 attack

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand and Evan Perez, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The US Department of Justice has charged several senior Hamas leaders over the October 7 terrorist attack, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

The indictment is the first criminal step by the Justice Department to hold people accountable for the attack in Israel.

The five defendants – Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammad Al-Masri, Marwan Issa, Khaled Meshaal and Ali Baraka – are facing seven charges, including terrorism charges, conspiracy to murder US nationals and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction resulting in death.

The defendants are high-level Hamas officials, including Sinwar who is the terrorist organization’s leader in Gaza and one of the planners of the October 7 attack.

The complaint, which spans across several decades of alleged terrorist acts from Hamas, focuses in part on the October 7 attack against Israel.

Prosecutors detail how the brutal onslaught unfolded that day and the defendants’ involvement, ne of whom is the alleged leader of Hamas’s militia group.

“On October 7, 2023, Hamas committed its most violent, large-scale terrorist attack to date,” the complaint says, detailing how “in the early morning hours … Hamas sent more than 2,000 armed fighters into farms and towns in southern Israel, where they carried out the massacres of over a thousand people and the kidnappings of more than 200 others.”

The complaint continued, saying that “during the October 7 Hamas Massacres, Hamas terrorists weaponized sexual violence against Israeli women, including rape and genital mutilation.”

“As of the date of this Complaint, at least 43 American citizens were among those murdered, and at least ten American citizens were taken hostage or remain unaccounted for,” prosecutors say.

Those senior members of Hamas charged called for mass terrorist attacks and celebrated the October 7 attack, prosecutors say.

The announcement comes on the heels of the confirmed death of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin in Gaza, which prompted President Joe Biden and other top US officials to vow that Hamas leaders would be held accountable.

“We’ll weigh other actions as appropriate,” a senior administration official said, but declined to elaborate.

Biden said over the weekend that Goldberg-Polin’s death was “as tragic as it is reprehensible.”

“Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes,” Biden said.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s MJ Lee contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.