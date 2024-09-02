Harris to back US ownership of US Steel, in blow to takeover by Japanese company

By Kevin Liptak and Kayla Tausche, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President Harris plans to say that US Steel should remain domestically owned during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh on Monday, a campaign official said, lending her voice to a dispute over prospective Japanese ownership of the iconic American brand.

Harris plans to “stress her commitment to always have the backs of American steel workers,” the official said.

It would be the first time Harris has waded specifically into the proposed sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, Japan’s biggest steelmaker.

The White House has previously opposed the controversial deal, with President Joe Biden saying it is “important that we maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers.” Biden outlined his position during an event in Pittsburgh, nicknamed “Steel City,” where he visited the headquarters of the United Steelworkers and called for higher tariffs to protect American manufacturing.

One week prior, when Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit, Kishida was asked by a reporter whether he saw US politics influencing the $14 billion takeover bid. Kishida said, “Japan believes that appropriate procedures based on law is being implemented by the U.S. government” to evaluate the deal.

Biden, asked the same question, said simply that he stands with both American workers and American allies overseas, without elaborating on his further involvement.

For the deal to close, it needs approval from both the Justice Department, which enforces antitrust laws, and the normally low profile but powerful Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which evaluates takeovers on national security grounds. That committee is comprised of members of Biden’s cabinet, including the secretaries of Treasury, Commerce, Defense, State, Homeland Security and the attorney general.

It remains unclear to what extent Biden or Harris, in their official capacity, will work to block the deal on national security grounds in the Treasury-led review.

Representatives for US Steel and Nippon Steel declined to comment on whether the companies had briefed Vice President Harris on the deal.

Under the current terms of the deal, US Steel would retain its name and Pittsburgh headquarters. Nippon has also pledged an additional $1.3 billion to refurbish two outdated mills in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

