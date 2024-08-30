Georgia election workers seek Giuliani’s condos, Mercedes and Yankees rings in bid to enforce defamation case judgment

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — The Georgia election workers who successfully sued former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani for defamation asked a federal court on Friday to enforce the $146 million judgment in their favor, listing a wide variety personal items that could be used to pay off the money they’re owed.

Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are seeking a court order requiring that Giuliani turn over within the next seven days his properties in New York and Florida, his Mercedes-Benz, more than two-dozen luxury watches, various sports memorabilia, including three New York Yankees World Series rings, and other personal items.

They also argue they’re entitled to payments that Giuliani has said that he is owed from the 2020 Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee for his work on the 2020 election.

Giuliani’s Manhattan condo is worth an estimated $6 million while the Palm Beach property – for which Freeman and Moss want to be appointed receivers – is worth $3.5 million.

It is believed that one of the World Series rings could be worth nearly $30,000, according to bankruptcy filings.

The move to enforce the defamation case judgment, filed in Manhattan federal court, comes after a judge dismissed bankruptcy proceedings against the former lawyer for Donald Trump, having found that Giuliani was not being adequately transparent about his financial situation.

Freeman, and her daughter Moss, sued Giuliani after they were the target of false claims that they had rigged the election in Georgia.

In emotional testimony before the House January 6 committee in 2022, Moss recalled receiving “hateful” and “racist” threats because of the smears.

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins from the Republican National Convention, Giuliani said he had “no regrets at all” about his false accusations, while comparing his legal plight to “the Japanese internment during the second war.”

