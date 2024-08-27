Skip to Content
Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. added to Trump transition team

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have both been added to Donald Trump’s transition team. Both endorsed Trump in recent days.

“As President Trump’s broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team. We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team was we work to restore America’s greatness,” senior adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement .

This story is breaking and will be updated.

