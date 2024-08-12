Trump posts on X for first time in nearly a year ahead of conversation with Elon Musk

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – for the first time in nearly a year ahead of his conversation on the platform later in the day with X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Among Trump’s X posts Monday was a two-and-a-half-minute video that features news coverage of the federal search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 and his indictments by the Justice Department. Trump regularly asserts on the campaign trail that he is a victim of what he calls “political persecution,” and the video appears to amplify that claim.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead,” Trump says in the voiceover.

The video includes lines that are staples of Trump’s campaign speeches, including: “They want to take away my freedom, because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me, because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way.”

Tump also reposted a message from his campaign’s official X account promoting his Monday night interview on the platform with Musk. The live conversation is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

“It will be the interview of the century!” the all-caps post reads.

The last time Trump was active on X was to post a photo of his mugshot from August 24, 2023, after he was processed at an Atlanta jail in the Georgia election subversion case. In the meantime, his social media site of preference has been his own Truth Social platform.

Trump on Monday also posted another video that shows him walking down a hallway over audio of lines that have been a part of his campaign stump speeches: “This is the final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists. We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news media. And we will liberate America from these villains once and for all.”

And in another post, Trump asked, “Are you better off now than you were when I was president?”

“Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!” he wrote.

