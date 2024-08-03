Harris plans to use ABC debate time even if Trump doesn’t show up



By MJ Lee and Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to show up for the previously agreed-upon debate set for September 10 on ABC – even if Donald Trump does not, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The source says their understanding is ABC News would provide airtime to whichever candidate showed up – even if that ended up being just Harris. ABC News did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Trump said late Friday he had agreed to participate in a debate hosted by Fox News on September 4 and would no longer participate in the ABC debate as he had agreed to do when President Joe Biden was the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Saturday morning, Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement that Trump needs to “stop playing games” with the presidential debate.

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out,” Tyler said. “He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10. The vice president will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience.”

Tyler said the Harris team would be “happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to.”

“Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th,” Tyler added.

