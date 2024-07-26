Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for president



CNN

By Ebony Davis, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid in a video released Friday.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president told Harris on a phone call joined by his wife, according to the video.

Harris thanked the Obamas for their support and expressed gratitude for their decadeslong friendship.

“Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me. I’m looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road,” the vice president said.

“But most of all, I just want to tell you the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express, so thank you both. It means so much. And we’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?” she added.

The former first lady said she is proud of Harris and expects the upcoming election to be historic.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” she told Harris.

In a joint statement announcing the endorsement, the Obamas praised Harris and listed her accomplishments.

“But Kamala has more than a resume,” the statement said. “She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people.”

The statement added, “At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.”

Obama and Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, have been in touch regularly, and he has been serving as a sounding board for her as he has over the 20 years they’ve known each other, a source told CNN earlier this week.

Obama didn’t immediately endorse Harris following President Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he was not seeking reelection.

“I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” the former president said in a statement at the time.

According to the source, Obama believed it was important for the Democratic Party to have a legitimate process by which delegates would select their new nominee. An Obama adviser told CNN that the former president was taking the same approach as he did during the 2020 Democratic primary, watching closely with the intent of being able to unify the party when a nominee is chosen – whether it was Harris or someone else. Obama’s statement was intended to keep the focus on Biden – his former vice president – on the day he announced he was no longer seeking a second term, the adviser said.

Obama had previously been supportive of Biden’s reelection efforts, attending a handful of fundraisers that raised millions of dollars, along with participating in moderated conversations with Biden and sending messages encouraging supporters to chip in as part of fundraising efforts.

Democrats have been moving quickly in their process to nominate Harris with the party adopting rules Wednesday to choose their presidential nominee. Voting to officially nominate Harris is likely to begin on August 1.

The rules call for ceremonial votes for president and vice president, as well as a vote on the party platform, during the Democratic convention, which is scheduled to take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22. While the ceremonial presidential vote will be conducted as a roll call, the vote for vice president is likely to be a voice vote.

Harris has not yet selected a running mate. As CNN previously reported, a team of lawyers and advisers are conducting one of the most accelerated vice presidential searches in modern American history, with a goal of announcing a nominee before August 7.

