Johnson and Jeffries officially announce bipartisan task force on Trump assassination attempt

(CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday officially announced a bipartisan House task force to investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“The security failures that allowed an assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life are shocking. In response to bipartisan demands for answers, we are announcing a House Task Force made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats to thoroughly investigate the matter,” the two leaders said in a statement.

The task force, which Johnson told Fox News last week would be forthcoming, will have subpoena power, the statement said. Its goals will be to understand the security failures that led to the shooting, to seek accountability and to prevent such an attempt from happening again.

The House will vote on a resolution later this week to establish the task force and its members, and it will be comprised of seven Republicans and six Democrats, the statement said.

Congress has moved swiftly to investigate the security failures that led to the shooting on July 13. On Monday, US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was grilled at length by the House Oversight Committee, and she has faced numerous calls from Hill lawmakers, including Johnson, to resign.

