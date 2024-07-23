Skip to Content
Biden to deliver speech on 2024 decision on Wednesday

By MJ Lee and Kayla Tausche, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on his decision to drop out of the 2024 race on Wednesday, sources familiar confirm.

Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection in a letter posted to X on Sunday, after which he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the ticket. Harris secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president Monday evening, according to CNN’s delegate estimate.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

