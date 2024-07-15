Skip to Content
What are your questions about Trump this week?

9:57 am

By Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is said to be rethinking his primetime convention speech this week, pivoting to a message of unity after a near-miss assassination attempt.

He is announcing a running mate and accepting his third nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate.

And one of special counsel Jack Smith’s cases against Trump was dismissed in Florida, although expect an appeal. It is a pivotal week in US politics.

