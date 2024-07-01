Skip to Content
State social media laws aimed at protecting conservative users remain blocked, Supreme Court says

By John Fritze and Brian Fung, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to settle the major constitutional questions raised in a blockbuster dispute over laws approved in Texas and Florida intended to protect conservative viewpoints on social media, meaning the laws will remain blocked for now while lower courts continue to sort out the constitutional questions involved.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

