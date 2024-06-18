Biden to announce new executive action protecting immigrant spouses and children of US citizens

By Michael Williams, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Tuesday will announce an executive action allowing certain undocumented spouses and children of US citizens to apply for lawful permanent residency without leaving the country – a sweeping election-year move that could offer deportation protections to hundreds of thousands of people.

The action will provide legal status and protections for about 500,000 American families and roughly 50,000 noncitizen children of immigrants under the age of 21 whose parent is married to a US citizen, a senior administration official said. It amounts to one of the federal government’s biggest relief programs for undocumented immigrants since the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was announced by then-President Barack Obama in 2012.

The action is aimed at appealing to key Latino constituencies in battleground states, including Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, that will be crucial for Biden’s chances to claim a second term. The move is an olive branch to immigration advocates and progressives, many of whom have sharply criticized Biden for previous restrictive actions, including taking steps this month to limit asylum processing at the US southern border.

The president will formally announce the action during a White House event Tuesday marking the 12th anniversary of DACA.

Under current federal law, an undocumented person who enters the United States and marries a US citizen must first request parole before applying for legal residency. That process might require them to leave the country, upending their careers and families and creating uncertainty about whether they would be authorized to reenter.

Tuesday’s action allows those spouses to apply for residency without needing to leave the United States – a key change that the Biden administration argues will keep families intact.

To be eligible for the program, the person must have lived in the United States for at least 10 years and be legally married to a US citizen, according to a White House fact sheet. The application process will open by the end of the summer.

Lawful permanent residency, commonly known as obtaining a green card, allows immigrants to live and legally work in the United States.

Tuesday’s executive action, along with Biden’s immigration policy more broadly, are likely themes in next week’s debate between Biden and his 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump. The announcement Tuesday affords Biden the opportunity to contrast Trump’s heavily restrictive immigration policies with measures that the Biden administration argues will keep families together. It could also give Trump an opening to accuse Biden of allowing amnesty to undocumented immigrants.

The president teased the move last week while acknowledging many immigration activists have not been happy with some of his actions.

“For those who say the steps I’ve taken are too strict, I say to you – be patient,” Biden said. “In the weeks ahead – and I mean the weeks ahead – I will speak to how we can make our immigration system more fair and more just.”

Immigration-advocacy groups welcomed news of Biden’s announcement.

“By removing barriers that prevent spouses from staying with their families, he can fulfill his promise to protect those harmed by our broken immigration laws,” Todd Schulte, president of immigration-advocacy group FWD.us, said of Biden in a statement. “We encourage the president to act boldly and with the confidence of knowing Americans across the political spectrum support these responsible protections for individuals who have lived in our communities and proven their contributions to our country for years.”

Immigration experts note that individuals affected by the change are already eligible for green cards because of their marital status, but they are now able to apply from inside the US. Previously, individuals had to apply from outside the United States, and – if they had been in the country unlawfully – remain outside the US for 10 years.

The change in status could impact up to 550,000 individuals, according to the Migration Policy Institute, and allowing those individuals to seek higher-wage jobs could have sizable economic benefit.

“When you’re unauthorized, it freezes you in the underground economy,” Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, told CNN. “These are people who have suppressed potential who will be free to work anywhere they want.”

Leading Senate Republicans sharply criticized Biden ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. Republican Whip John Thune accused the administration of creating more “pull factors” with the planned immigration action.

“They are increasing incentive for people to come here illegally,” Thune said. “I am sure they’ll be challenged.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, another Republican who has worked on immigration issues in the Senate, told CNN that the better solution would be to find a bipartisan bill. Tillis voted against the bipartisan border security bill earlier this year.

Biden is also expected to announce Tuesday that his administration will facilitate the employment-visa process for people who have graduated from college and have a high-skilled job offer.

CNN’s Sam Fossum, Kayla Tausche and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

