Key prosecution witness says he bribed New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez

(CNN) — A key prosecution witness in Sen. Bob Menendez’s federal corruption trial testified Friday, just minutes after taking the stand, that he bribed the New Jersey Democrat.

Asked by federal prosecutor Lara Pomerantz if he had ever committed a federal crime that included bribery of a public official, New Jersey businessman Jose Uribe responded, “Yes I have,” and added “Sen. Robert Menendez” when asked to specify whom.

Uribe, who was indicted alongside Menendez, pleaded guilty to seven counts in March and is testifying in the trial as part of his cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, along with New Jersey businessmen Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, are accused of engaging in a bribery scheme and acting as foreign agents for the Egyptian government. All four have pleaded not guilty. Nadine Menendez will be tried separately this summer.

Uribe said Friday that he bribed the senator “with other people” before identifying Hana in the courtroom.

Uribe said he “provided” a car for Nadine Menendez in order to use “the power and influence” of her husband to help him get a “better resolution” for one of his associates, who was being charged in a criminal matter. That associate was Elvis Parra, who had been indicted on insurance fraud charges.

Prosecutors allege that in exchange for that car, Bob Menendez agreed to attempt to influence the New Jersey state criminal prosecution and another related investigation.

Former New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal testified earlier this week about a phone call and a meeting with the senator, who, he said, brought up the case against Parra.

But Grewal said he was not directly asked to get involved. He also said the senator never explicitly named any defendants in the case he expressed concern about.

