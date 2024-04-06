Biden could face obstacle getting on Ohio’s ballot, secretary of state’s office says

By Samantha Waldenberg and Ethan Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden may face complications getting on Ohio’s 2024 general election ballot unless Democrats make changes or the state legislature takes action, according to a letter issued by the office of Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose.

According to Ohio law, there is an August 7 deadline “to certify a presidential candidate to this office.” But this year’s Democratic National Convention — where delegates officially select the party’s nominees for president and vice president — starts August 19.

Paul Disantis, chief legal counsel for the Ohio secretary of state, laid out the options for getting Biden on the ballot in a Friday letter addressed to Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Liz Walters.

“I am left to conclude that the Democratic National Committee must either move up its nominating convention or the Ohio General Assembly must act by May 9, 2024 (90 days prior to a new law’s effective date) to create an exception to this statutory requirement,” Disantis wrote.

“We’re looking into the matter,” Ohio Democratic Party Communications Director Matt Keyes told CNN on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign said, “We’re monitoring the situation in Ohio and we’re confident that Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states.”

Former President Donald Trump beat Biden in Ohio by more than 8% in 2020.

Details of the letter were first reported on by ABC News.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.