Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent emergency surgery to remove blood clot in her leg

By Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot in her leg and has been diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, the Colorado Republican announced Tuesday.

“Yesterday afternoon, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg. After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow,” Boebert’s campaign said in a statement.

Boebert, who is currently seeking a third term, underwent surgery this morning.

“Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman’s symptoms,” the statement said.

It is unclear if she will be back in Washington, DC, for votes next week, and Republicans currently have one of the smallest House majorities in history. However, the statement added, “After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman.”

“I’m looking forwarding to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado,” Boebert said.

