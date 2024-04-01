Skip to Content
Florida six-week abortion ban will soon become law, but voters will consider a constitutional amendment this fall

By Carlos Suarez and Denise Royal, CNN

(CNN) — The Florida Supreme Court upheld Florida’s existing 15-week ban on abortions, which means the state’s six-week ban will soon become law.

But the court also approved the wording of a proposed state constitutional amendment protecting the right to an abortion in Florida, clearing it to go on the ballot this November as Amendment Four.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

