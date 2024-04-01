Federal judge won’t dismiss Hunter Biden’s tax charges, paving way for trial in June

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge has denied Hunter Biden’s attempts to throw out his felony tax indictment, paving the way for a trial in June.

The judge was skeptical of Biden’s arguments at a hearing last week in Los Angeles.

Biden has pleaded not guilty to all nine charges. He is accused of repeatedly failing to file and pay his taxes on time and engaging in an illegal tax-evasion scheme by filing false tax returns and cooking the books on his company’s payroll.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.