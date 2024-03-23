Israel agrees to US ‘bridging proposal’ on prisoner-hostage exchange and is awaiting Hamas’ response, CNN analyst says

By Mostafa Salem and Becky Anderson, CNN

(CNN) — Israel agreed to a US “bridging proposal” on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released for every hostage held by Hamas, CNN analyst Barak Ravid said Saturday on X, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

Israel agreed to the proposal put forth by CIA Director Bill Burns, according to Ravid. Burns was in Doha, Qatar, where Hamas and Israel are engaged in talks through mediators.

The delegations are now waiting for a Hamas response, Ravid said.

A diplomatic source briefed on the matter confirmed to CNN the accuracy of the information but said outstanding issues remain, including the entry of aid and “Israeli military repositioning” in Gaza.

CNN has reached out to Israeli officials and Hamas on the status of the talks.

It’s unclear what changes were made to the number of Palestinian prisoners. The latest proposal by Hamas this month demanded that some 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners be released. Israel at the time described the demands as “ridiculous” and “absurd.”

An agreement, if it happens, is expected to have multiple phases. In the first stage, Hamas has proposed releasing the hostages who are women – including Israeli soldiers – elderly, sick and wounded. That number is believed to be roughly 40 out of the around 100 hostages who remain alive.

Mossad Director David Barnea, along with a top-level Israeli security delegation, visited Doha twice this week for talks.

