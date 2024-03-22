How each House member voted on the $1.2 trillion funding package

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The US House on Friday approved a $1.2 trillion government funding package that could help avert a government shutdown with a critical deadline looming.

The House vote was bipartisan, with 286 members for it — 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans — and 134 against. Twelve members did not vote.

The US Senate is now expected to quickly consider the plan, as numerous government operations need to be funded by the end of the day on Friday, including the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State and the legislative branch.

