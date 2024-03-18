Tony Robbins made clear now was not the time for him to run for office after RFK Jr. VP outreach

By Erin Burnett and Francesca Hoffman, CNN

(CNN) — Best-selling author and life coach Tony Robbins was among the first people Robert F. Kennedy Jr. approached in late 2023 about being the independent presidential candidate’s running mate, according to a source familiar with the conversations. The source said Kennedy approached Robbins at least twice.

Robbins made clear to Kennedy that he did not believe this is the right time for him to run for public office due to family and business commitments, the source added. The source also noted that in the conversations between the two men it was clear there are political differences between Robbins and Kennedy.

Robbins, 64, has counseled numerous world leaders and several US presidents, including Democratic and Republican administrations. “Working across the political spectrum has always been important to him,” the source told CNN.

Kennedy is expected to announce his running mate on March 26 in Oakland, California, his campaign announced last week.

The presidential candidate told CNN he had “made up his mind” on his pick for vice president, selected from a short list that included NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, whom Kennedy said he had met with recently to discuss the possibility of joining his campaign.

Other names on the short list included former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Republican Sen. Rand Paul and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, a campaign spokesperson said. Kennedy told CNN he also spoke with former television host Mike Rowe and Tricia Lindsay, a civil rights attorney.

Twenty-three states require Kennedy to name a vice presidential candidate to appear on the ballot, his campaign said. While Kennedy’s campaign has set a goal to qualify for the ballot in all 50 states and Washington, DC, he is currently on the ballot only in Utah. His campaign has said it has enough signatures to qualify in New Hampshire, Nevada and Hawaii — and a super PAC backing his White House bid claims it has enough to qualify in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and South Carolina.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.