READ: Georgia prosecutor Nathan Wade’s resignation letter and DA Fani Willis’ response



CNN

From CNN Staff

(CNN) — The prosecutor leading the election subversion case against Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia stepped down following a scathing ruling from the Fulton County judge overseeing the criminal case, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Nathan Wade wrote in his letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that he was “proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting, and litigating this case.”

“Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime,” he wrote.

Read his full resignation letter below:

Willis accepted the resignation on Friday, praising Wade for his “courage to accept the role, even though (he) did not seek it.”

Read the district attorney’s letter below:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.