Ernst irritated by Cotton’s attempt to leapfrog her in leadership, as politically charged GOP races for top spots begin

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is miffed that Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas did not call her or other Republican leaders to notify them of his intentions to run for the third ranking position in GOP leadership, a post she might want to move up to in the scramble for open roles after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would give up the top job in November.

To move to the number three job, Cotton would have to leapfrog Ernst and GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia who currently hold the number four and five positions respectively.

“I just wish he would have called me before making that announcement. I know he didn’t give many of us a heads up. So that would have been common courtesy,” Ernst said Tuesday.

The intra-party tensions on display are part of the maneuvering in the politically charged and sensitive leadership races as colleagues who are friends but also competitors seek more power and influence.

Cotton, a conservative security hawk who is not a member of leadership, announced on the Hugh Hewitt program Tuesday that he would seek to become the chair of the Republican Conference.

Ernst is currently chair of the Republican Policy Committee and Capito is vice chair of the Republican Conference.

Ernst told CNN she would make a decision in the next week or two: “I am still considering. I want to make sure it’s right for Iowa and that it’s right for me as I work with my colleagues. But absolutely, I am considering, and I would like all my colleagues to stay open to the idea. And I will talk to them about it before I make that decision.”

“Similar answer,” Capito said after Ernst. “I mean we do have a lot of time, but people are starting to lay markers down, and I think the voice I bring to the conference is important and it’s important to my state, so I’m interested in staying in leadership.”

After McConnell’s announcement the current number two GOP leader, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said he would seek the top job. As will Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a former member of the elected leadership. Others may join the race.

The third ranking job that Cotton is seeking will be open because the current chair of the Republican conference, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, announced he will seek Thune’s position.

“We have a lot of talented people in our conference,” Thune said about the looming leadership races and tensions between colleagues. “These races will sort themselves out. There are some moving chairs going on and if people are interested in positions they should probably get out there and express that.”

Cotton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ernst’s concerns.

