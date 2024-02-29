Skip to Content
Air National Guardsman accused of posting classified documents online expected to plead guilty

Published 1:48 pm

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of classified documents online, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors in Boston asked for a so-called Rule 11 hearing – proceedings to discuss a change of plea. He previously pleaded not guilty.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

