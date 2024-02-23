Schumer leads congressional delegation to Ukraine to mark 2-year anniversary of Russian invasion

By Colin McCullough, CNN

(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is in Ukraine to reiterate US support for the country and ratchet up pressure on House Republicans back home to pass a foreign aid bill that includes further assistance for Ukraine and Israel.

Four other Democratic senators, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, traveled with Schumer as part of a congressional delegation to mark the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion and to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a statement from his office.

The visit comes as House Republicans are holding still a foreign aid package that would send further aid to Ukraine and Israel. The $95.3 billion foreign aid bill, which was passed by the Senate last week, faces a showdown in the House as Speaker Mike Johnson has told his House Republican Conference members that he is not rushing to respond to the bill.

Schumer said he hopes the visit will show Ukraine that “America stands with them,” demonstrate to NATO that the US is “not deserting Europe,” learn about the arms that Ukraine needs in its fight against Russia and to make clear “US does not back away from our responsibilities and allies,” according to the statement.

“When we return to Washington, we will make clear to Speaker Johnson – and others in Congress who are obstructing military and economic support – exactly what is at stake here in Ukraine and for the rest of Europe and the free world. We will keep working to ensure Congress steps up, does the right thing, and delivers help for our friends and allies,” the New York Democrat said in the statement.

President Joe Biden on Friday repeated his calls on Congress to pass his administration’s national security supplemental.

“Congress knows that by supporting this bill, we can strengthen security in Europe, strengthen our security at home, and stand up to Putin. Opposing this bill only plays into his hands,” Biden wrote in a statement.

