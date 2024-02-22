Biden meets with Navalny family in California

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden met Thursday with the wife and daughter of the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the White House said.

The meeting occurred in California, where Biden is traveling for political fundraisers. Dasha Navalnaya is a student at Stanford University.

In a statement, the White House said Biden “expressed his admiration for Aleksey Navalny’s extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which the rule of law applies equally to everyone.”

Biden “emphasized that Aleksey’s legacy will carry on through people across Russia and around the world mourning his loss and fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights.”

The meeting with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya came a day ahead of an expected new round of US sanctions on Russia, in part for Navalny’s death.

Biden, in his meeting, “affirmed that his Administration will announce major new sanctions against Russia tomorrow in response to Aleksey’s death, Russia’s repression and aggression, and its brutal and illegal war in Ukraine.”

