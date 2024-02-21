Two charged in connection with break-in of Secret Service vehicle used by detail assigned to Biden’s granddaughter

By Adrienne Winston, CNN

(CNN) — A 19-year-old Washington, DC, man and a minor have been charged in connection with a break-in last November of a US Secret Service vehicle used by the detail assigned to President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden.

The Secret Service arrested Robert Kemp, 19, earlier this month and later also charged the minor.

“On Feb. 7, the U.S. Secret Service arrested an adult male in connection with this incident. The individual was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft from auto,” the agency said in a statement. “On Feb. 19, a second suspect in this case, a juvenile male, was charged by the U.S. Secret Service after he was arrested by DC Metropolitan police department during an unrelated incident on Feb 18.”

Kemp was released from custody and is set to next appear in court on February 29. CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

CNN previously reported that one of the Secret Service agents fired at the suspects just before midnight on November 12, in the city’s Georgetown neighborhood, as the suspects were allegedly attempting to break into the parked and unoccupied US government vehicle, according to the Secret Service. Nobody was struck during the incident.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN at the time that the agent involved was assigned to Naomi Biden’s detail.

The night of the incident, the suspects’ getaway car, a red Toyota four-door sedan, started to reverse toward one of the agents, almost striking him, according to court documents. The agent “discharged his firearm,” and the suspects fled the scene, the documents said.

The getaway car, which was stolen, according to court documents, was found days later by a DC patrol officer. Several items were found inside the car that had been taken from the Secret Service vehicle, including a police vest, night-vision goggles and first aid equipment, according to court documents.

Kemp’s theft charge is related to those Secret Service items found in the car, and the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge is related to the stolen car, according to the court documents.

Police used fingerprints from a McDonald’s receipt and a paper bag found in the stolen car to identify the two suspects, court documents said.

Investigators, according to the documents, used a court-ordered GPS monitor worn by the younger suspect to place him at the scene of the break-in of the Secret Service vehicle.

