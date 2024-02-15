Robert Hur expected to testify at public congressional hearing March 12

By Annie Grayer and Paula Reid, CNN

Special counsel Robert Hur is expected to testify at a public hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

Hur investigated President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents but ultimately declined to bring criminal charges and said the facts stopped short of finding he willfully retained classified material.

But in doing so, Hur offered a deeply damaging portrait of an aging president beset by memory issues, who had trouble recalling dates and details during his five-hour interview with the special counsel.

House Republicans had reached out to Hur to discuss having him testify in front of the Judiciary Committee about his report, CNN reported earlier this week.

House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into Biden also asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to turn over the transcript of the special counsel’s interview with the president in a new letter on Monday. Republican committee chairs are also asking the Department of Justice to supply Congress with “any recordings, notes, or summaries” of the special counsel’s interview with the president.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.