Border Patrol’s second in command suspended for alleged misconduct

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The acting deputy chief of the US Border Patrol, Joel Martinez, is on administrative leave for alleged misconduct, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source did not provide any details about the alleged misconduct but said there is an ongoing investigation.

“We do not tolerate misconduct within our ranks,” said Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Erin Waters.

“When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations,” Waters added. “This is the case whether the alleged misconduct occurs on or off duty. Federal privacy laws prohibit discussion of individual cases.”

The Washington Post first reported Martinez’s suspension.

Martinez, a 31-year Border Patrol veteran, has also served as the chief patrol agent of the Laredo Sector and deputy chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, according to the CBP.

The US Border Patrol is a law enforcement entity under the umbrella of CBP, in the Department of Homeland Security.

CNN's Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.

