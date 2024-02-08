Skip to Content
READ: Special counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Special counsel Robert Hur released a searing report Thursday that concluded President Joe Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified military and national security information but will not face charges after a year long investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Read the full report below.

