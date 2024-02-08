Cathy McMorris Rodgers won’t seek reelection, the latest establishment Republican planning to leave Congress

By Haley Talbot, CNN

House Energy and Commerce Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the first woman to hold that position, announced Thursday she is not seeking reelection, the latest establishment Republican to make public their plans to leave Congress.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided the time has come to serve the people of Eastern Washington in new ways. I will not be running for re-election to the People’s House,” she said in a statement Thursday.

McMorris Rodgers served two decades in the House, first elected to Congress in 2004 to represent Eastern Washington. She previously served in House Republican Conference leadership as conference chairwoman before taking over the Energy and Commerce Committee.

She is the third chair to announce their retirement this Congress following Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger of Texas.

Before retiring, she said she will continue lead the committee by “plowing the hard ground necessary to legislate on solutions to make people’s lives better.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.