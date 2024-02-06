How each US House member voted on failed Mayorkas impeachment

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The US House of Representatives on Tuesday failed to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The defeat is a setback for Republican leadership, which alleged that the agency leader committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” including “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and allegedly making “false statements.”

Impeaching a Cabinet official is rare. It only happened once in 1876 when Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate.

Here’s how each member of the House voted. Filter and sort the table to find your representative.

